Isabel Leonard
Isabel Leonard Tracks
L'enfant et les sortileges (Deux robinets coulent dans un reservoir)
Maurice Ravel
L'enfant et les sortileges (Deux robinets coulent dans un reservoir)
L'enfant et les sortileges (Deux robinets coulent dans un reservoir)
L' Enfant Et Les Sortileges - Fantasie Lyrique In 1 Act (extract)
Maurice Ravel
L' Enfant Et Les Sortileges - Fantasie Lyrique In 1 Act (extract)
L' Enfant Et Les Sortileges - Fantasie Lyrique In 1 Act (extract)
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
The Marriage of Figaro - Act 3
Past BBC Events
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
2012-08-28T20:36:19
28
Aug
2012
Proms 2012: Prom 60: Mozart – The Marriage of Figaro
Royal Albert Hall
