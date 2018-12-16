Brownie McGheeBorn 30 November 1915. Died 16 February 1996
1915-11-30
Brownie McGhee Biography (Wikipedia)
Walter Brown "Brownie" McGhee (November 30, 1915 – February 16, 1996) was an African-American folk music and Piedmont blues singer and guitarist, best known for his collaboration with the harmonica player Sonny Terry.
