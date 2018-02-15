Andy McCluskey
1959-06-24
Andy McCluskey Biography (Wikipedia)
George Andrew McCluskey (born 24 June 1959) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He is best known as co-founder, singer and bass guitarist of the electronic band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD).
McCluskey also founded pop girl group Atomic Kitten, for whom he served as a principal songwriter, and has collaborated with various popular acts. Described as an "electro pioneer", McCluskey is an Ivor Novello Award-nominated songwriter whose work has topped charts in the UK and internationally.
Andy McCluskey from OMD speaks to Sara Cox about the 1980s.
Falco vs. The Young Canoeist
You Should Be Ashamed Seamus
That Man Will Not Hang
She Come In Pieces
