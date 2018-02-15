George Andrew McCluskey (born 24 June 1959) is an English singer, songwriter, musician and record producer. He is best known as co-founder, singer and bass guitarist of the electronic band Orchestral Manoeuvres in the Dark (OMD).

McCluskey also founded pop girl group Atomic Kitten, for whom he served as a principal songwriter, and has collaborated with various popular acts. Described as an "electro pioneer", McCluskey is an Ivor Novello Award-nominated songwriter whose work has topped charts in the UK and internationally.