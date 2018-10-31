Georgia Sea Island Singers
Georgia Sea Island Singers
Biography (Wikipedia)
The Georgia Sea Island Singers are an American folk music ensemble from Georgia, United States. Formed in the early 1900s, the group is formed of African Americans who travel performing songs and other elements of the Gullah culture. The group's members change with time, and have included Bessie Jones, Joe Armstrong, Mable Hillery and Frankie Sullivan Quimby (a current member of the collective).
The group's music was recorded in 1959-60 by Alan Lomax. A Newport Folk Festival performance was featured in the 1967 film Festival, and they performed at the inauguration of President Jimmy Carter.
Tracks
O Death
O Death
Moses, Don't Get Lost
Moses, Don't Get Lost
You Better Mind
You Better Mind
O Mary Dont You Weep
O Mary Dont You Weep
O Day (Yonder Come Day)
O Day (Yonder Come Day)
O Death
O Death
Turkle Dove
Turkle Dove
Heaven On My Mind
Heaven On My Mind
