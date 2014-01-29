Éva MartonBorn 18 June 1943
Éva Marton
1943-06-18
Éva Marton Biography
Éva Marton (born 18 June 1943) is a Hungarian dramatic soprano, particularly known for her operatic portrayals of Puccini's Turandot and Tosca, and Wagnerian roles.
Éva Marton Tracks
Offertorium for the Feast of Holy Innocents
Michael Haydn
Offertorium for the Feast of Holy Innocents
Offertorium for the Feast of Holy Innocents
