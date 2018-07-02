Olga Pashchenko (Russian: Ольга Пащенко) (born 1986) is a Russian harpsichordist, fortepianist, organist and pianist who maintains a busy performing career, playing in concert halls in Moscow and other cities of Russia, Belarus, Italy, USA, Austria, Belgium, France, Germany and the Netherlands and has won several major international competitions.

Pashchenko was born in Moscow and started playing the piano at the age of six. She entered the Gnessin School in Moscow at the age of seven and gave her first piano recital in New York City at the age of nine. After graduating from the Gnessin School with honors she entered the Moscow State Tchaikovsky Conservatory, where she studied with Alexei Lubimov (piano), Olga Martynova (harpsichord and fortepiano), and Alexei Shmitov (organ) and graduated in 2010. In 2011 she began studies with Richard Egarr at the Conservatorium van Amsterdam on both fortepiano and harpsichord and she graduated in 2013 and 2014 respectively, with the highest honors on both instruments (excellent, cum laude).