The Cheers were an American vocal group, that had a string of hits in the mid-1950s starting with "(Bazoom) I Need Your Lovin'." which hit number three on the U.S. chart in 1954. This was the first hit written by Jerry Leiber and Mike Stoller to chart on the pop charts in the United States, and was one of the first rock and roll hits by a white group (after The Crew Cuts and Bill Haley and the Comets). The following year, they followed it with "Black Denim Trousers and Motorcycle Boots" (also written by Leiber and Stoller), a song about a wild-living leather-jacketed motorcyclist, which went to number six on the charts. The Cheers members included Bert Convy (1933-1991) who would later serve as host of several daytime television game shows such as Tattletales, Super Password, Win, Lose or Draw and 3rd Degree, Sue Allen and Gil Garfield (1933-2011). Leiber and Stoller wrote and produced 'Chicken' (1955) for The Cheers, parodying the central sequence from James Dean's film Rebel Without a Cause.