Mt Doubt in Session

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vqkp.jpg

https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p044vqkp.jpg

2016-08-18T10:55:00.000Z

Nicola Meighan sits in for Vic Galloway with a session from Mt Doubt.

https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p04523x9