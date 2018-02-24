Cliffie StoneBorn 1 March 1917. Died 17 January 1998
Cliffie Stone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1917-03-01
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d3d8247-35b3-4a23-b04c-89e0a3f81109
Cliffie Stone Biography (Wikipedia)
Clifford Gilpin Snyder (March 1, 1917 – January 16, 1998), professionally Cliffie Stone, was an American country singer, musician, record producer, music publisher, and radio and TV personality who was pivotal in the development of California’s thriving country music scene after World War II during a career that lasted six decades. He was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame in 1989.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Cliffie Stone Tracks
Sort by
Cool Water
Cliffie Stone
Cool Water
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cool Water
Last played on
When My Blue Moon Turns Gold Again
Cliffie Stone
When My Blue Moon Turns Gold Again
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Silver Stars, Purple Sage, Eyes Of Blue
Cliffie Stone
Silver Stars, Purple Sage, Eyes Of Blue
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
8th January
Cliffie Stone
8th January
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
8th January
Last played on
Jump Rope Boogie
Cliffie Stone
Jump Rope Boogie
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Jump Rope Boogie
Last played on
Cliffie Stone Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist