VoltageSide project of Cut Copy members. Formed 2010
Voltage
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2010
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d3b698b-94bd-46ab-b8fc-b44e169b649e
Voltage Tracks
Sort by
Save This World
Serum
Save This World
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p030w33v.jpglink
Save This World
Last played on
Out of this World (feat. Ella Sopp)
Voltage
Out of this World (feat. Ella Sopp)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night (Munk Remix)
Voltage
All Night (Munk Remix)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night
Voltage
All Night
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
All Night
Last played on
Voltage Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist