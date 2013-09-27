Simon Shackleton is an English electronic musician and DJ. His music has appeared on films such as The Matrix, Arlington Road & Charlie's Angels, video games such as the MotorStorm (series), and he soundtracks many of the world’s biggest club floors with his unique brand of emotive house & techno on a weekly basis.[citation needed] From 1996, he has performed as a solo electronic music producer under a number of aliases including the multi-genre Elite Force, and has won several high-profile music awards including a 2011 Beatport award for the highest selling breakbeat track of the year.[citation needed] In the same year he won two International Breakbeat Awards Awards (aka Breakspoll Awards), one for Best Producer and one for Best Label (for his highly regarded U&A imprint).[citation needed] Prior to this he ran the Fused & Bruised imprint between 1996–2002, and is often cited[by whom?] as one of the leading proponents of the emergent Tech-Funk movement, fusing house, breakbeat, & electro.[citation needed]