Ernst BaderBorn 7 June 1914. Died 10 August 1999
Ernst Bader
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1914-06-07
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d37b94d-6dfe-4846-a85f-8ffd27473a40
Ernst Bader Biography (Wikipedia)
Ernst Bader (7 June 1914 in Stettin, Pomerania – 10 August 1999 in Norderstedt) was a German actor, composer and songwriter (lyricist) best known for his hit recordings "Tulips from Amsterdam" and "Milord". Actors who have performed songs written or produced by Ernst Bader include Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Dalida, Charles Aznavour, Nana Mouskouri, Charles Aznavour and Freddy Quinn.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Ernst Bader Tracks
Sort by
Tulips From Amsterdam
Gene Martyn
Tulips From Amsterdam
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Tulips From Amsterdam
Last played on
Back to artist