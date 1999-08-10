Ernst Bader (7 June 1914 in Stettin, Pomerania – 10 August 1999 in Norderstedt) was a German actor, composer and songwriter (lyricist) best known for his hit recordings "Tulips from Amsterdam" and "Milord". Actors who have performed songs written or produced by Ernst Bader include Marlene Dietrich, Edith Piaf, Dalida, Charles Aznavour, Nana Mouskouri, Charles Aznavour and Freddy Quinn.