Danny Vaughn is an American singer. Vaughn has performed with Waysted, Tyketto and Vaughn and now performs and releases under his own name. He was also a lead singer in the Ultimate Eagles.

Tyketto have played mini-tours in both 2004 and 2007. In April, 2008 the band played in Brazil with a further performance planned for Firefest V in Nottingham in October, 2008. They released a single, "Faithless", in March 2012, in advance of their new album Dig In Deep to be released in April.

Vaughn has also released albums with Flesh & Blood (Blues for Daze) and From the Inside (From the Inside). A new From the Inside album entitled Visions was released in July 2008.

In 2003 Vaughn played the part of Lancelot on Gary Hughes's rock opera Once and Future King Part I.

July 2009 saw Vaughn release a new live album entitled The Road Les Travelled. Recorded in Newcastle, England in December 2008 the album features Vaughn & band run through an unplugged set of songs from throughout the singer's career. The album was released via UK rock website HardRockHouse.com and is available exclusively through the site.