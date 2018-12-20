The Leisure Society
The Leisure Society is an English rock band formed by Nick Hemming and Christian Hardy of Burton upon Trent.
The Last Of The Melting Snow
The Last Of The Melting Snow
Love's EnormousWings (Marc Riley session 15/12/2008)
The Last of the Melting Snow (Marc Riley Session 15/12/2008)
We Were Wasted (Marc Riley Session 15/12/2008)
We Were Wasted
We Were Wasted
All I Have Seen (Radio 2 Session, 26 Mar 2013)
The Sober Scent Of Paper (Radio 2 Session, 26 Mar 2013)
Forever Shall We Wait (Radio 2 Session, 26 Mar 2013)
Fight For Everyone - 6 Music Session 26/03/2013
Wanderin' Star
Wanderin' Star
The Hungry Years
The Hungry Years
A Little Respect
A Little Respect
You'll Never Know When It Breaks
You'll Never Know When It Breaks
The Fine Art Of Hanging On
The Fine Art Of Hanging On
Tall Black Cabins
Tall Black Cabins
Nothing Like This
Nothing Like This
Outside In
Outside In
Upcoming Events
16
May
2019
The Leisure Society
Brudenell Social Club, Leeds, UK
17
May
2019
The Leisure Society
The Blue Arrow Club, Glasgow, UK
18
May
2019
The Leisure Society
Manchester Academy 3, Manchester, UK
19
May
2019
The Leisure Society
The Fleece, Bristol, UK
21
May
2019
The Leisure Society
Norwich Arts Centre, Norwich, UK
