Silicon Dream was a synthpop band formed by the German Klaus Munzert (born 14 July 1957) in 1987. Other prominent members were the dancers Angelo and Danny, who featured on the band's music videos.

Inspired by bands such as Kraftwerk and Depeche Mode, the band came to life following Munzert's experimentations with samplers and his desire to have fun onstage dressed up, even though other people still managed to recognize him. The band's sound was similar to contemporary acts such as Off and 16 Bit, Silicon Dream performing live with the latter.

Silicon Dream's most notable single was "Marcello The Mastroianni" which spent four weeks in the German top 20, peeking at No. 15 in September 1987. The single also tied for No. 112 on the 1987 year end chart.