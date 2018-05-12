Equinox is a group of five artists that represented Bulgaria in the Eurovision Song Contest 2018 in Lisbon with the song “Bones”, coming 14th with 166 points.

"Equinox" is the first Bulgarian band with contract with Universal. The five-member band consists of Bulgarian singers Zhana Bergendorff, Georgi Simeonov, and Vlado Mihailov, and American singers Johnny Manuel and Trey Campbell. According to Borislav Milanov, who is the producer of the song, the name "Equinox" comes from the term equinox which is the day where the daytime and nighttime are of approximately equal duration all over the planet. This day is celebrated around the world and it is important for all major religions. Milanov also states that "Equinox" also comes from equal, meaning all members of the group are equal.