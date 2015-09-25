Katherine Hoover (December 2, 1937 – September 21, 2018) was an American composer and flutist. She held a performer's certificate in flute and a Bachelor of Music in music theory from the Eastman School of Music, and a Masters in Music from the Manhattan School of Music. She was a faculty member of the Manhattan School of Music for fifteen years and taught flute at the Juilliard Preparatory School. Hoover won numerous awards for her compositions, and her music was hailed as "fresh and individual... dazzlingly crafted."