Wilton "Bogey" Gaynair (born 11 January 1927 in Kingston, Jamaica – died 13 February 1995 in Cologne, Germany) was a jazz musician, whose primary instrument was the tenor saxophone. He was raised at Kingston’s famous Alpha Boys School, where fellow Jamaican musical legends Joe Harriott, Harold McNair and Don Drummond were also pupils of a similar age.

