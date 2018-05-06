Wilton GaynairBorn 11 January 1927. Died 13 February 1995
Wilton Gaynair
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1927-01-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d270f1b-08cb-4b08-99c7-dd0633cbcea0
Wilton Gaynair Biography (Wikipedia)
Wilton "Bogey" Gaynair (born 11 January 1927 in Kingston, Jamaica – died 13 February 1995 in Cologne, Germany) was a jazz musician, whose primary instrument was the tenor saxophone. He was raised at Kingston’s famous Alpha Boys School, where fellow Jamaican musical legends Joe Harriott, Harold McNair and Don Drummond were also pupils of a similar age.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Wilton Gaynair Tracks
Sort by
Kingston Bypass
Wilton Gaynair
Kingston Bypass
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Kingston Bypass
Last played on
Just For Jan
Wilton Gaynair
Just For Jan
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Just For Jan
Last played on
Gone With The Wind
Wilton Gaynair
Gone With The Wind
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Gone With The Wind
Last played on
Africa Calling
Wilton Gaynair
Africa Calling
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Africa Calling
Last played on
Rianyag
Wilton Gaynair
Rianyag
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Rianyag
Last played on
Back to artist