The Latin Brothers is a Colombian salsa group originally led by Julio Ernesto Estrada Rincón, known as 'Fruko'. It was created by Antonio Fuentes of the label Discos Fuentes as a response to the rival salsa groups of the day. Original lead singer Piper Pimienta along with Joe Arroyo and Julio Ernesto Estrada Rincón 'Fruko' carried the launch of the group's success in 1974. It was billed as a sister act to Fruko y sus Tesos on the Discos Fuentes label.

Among their most famous songs is "Las Caleñas son como las flores," which has become an anthem of sorts for the city of Cali, Colombia. The song was featured on the soundtrack of the video game Scarface: The World Is Yours and has been cited by British-born, Colombia-based funk artist Quantic as an inspiration.

Fruko's son and protégé Julio Ernesto Estrada López Jr. would later become the Musical Director for the re-launch of the group after the untimely death of Piper Pimienta.