The IkettesFormed 1960. Disbanded 1974
The Ikettes
1960
The Ikettes Biography (Wikipedia)
The Ikettes were a trio (sometimes quartet) of female backing vocalists for the Ike & Tina Turner Revue. Despite their origins, the Ikettes became successful artists in their own right, with hits in the early- and mid-1960s.
The group started as the Artettes, the backing group of Art Lassiter. The first official incarnation of The Ikettes was composed of Robbie Montgomery, Venetta Fields, and Jessie Smith; Ike never paid them much, which caused their lineup to change frequently, and they never received royalties.[citation needed] The original trio of Ikettes later morphed into the Mirettes.
The Ikettes Tracks
What'cha Gonna Do
What'cha Gonna Do
What'cha Gonna Do (When I Leave You)
"Fine Fine Fine"
"Fine Fine Fine"
Don't Feel Sorry For Me
Don't Feel Sorry For Me
I'm Blue (The Gong-Gong Song)
I'm Blue (The Gong-Gong Song)
Don't Feel Sorry For Me
I'm So Thankful
I'm So Thankful
Peaches 'n' Cream
Camel Walk
Camel Walk
I'm Blue
I'm Blue
I'm Just Not Ready For Love
I'm Just Not Ready For Love
Can't Sit Down Cos It Feels So Good
