Richie RamoneBorn 11 August 1957
Richie Ramone
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957-08-11
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d202e58-ca60-42f9-a6d9-897e08a667a9
Richie Ramone Biography (Wikipedia)
Richard Reinhardt (born August 11, 1957) is an American drummer best known by his stage name Richie Ramone, and for being the drummer for the punk band the Ramones, from February 1983 until August 1987. He was the only Ramones drummer to be credited as the sole composer and writer of six Ramones songs, and as of 2017, he is one of the four surviving members of the band (the others being Marky Ramone, Elvis Ramone, and C.J. Ramone).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Richie Ramone Performances & Interviews
Richie Ramone Tracks
Sort by
Cellophane
Richie Ramone
Cellophane
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Cellophane
Last played on
Back to artist