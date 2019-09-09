Paul DehnBorn 5 November 1912. Died 30 September 1976
Paul Dehn
1912-11-05
Paul Dehn Biography (Wikipedia)
Paul Dehn (pronounced "Dane"; 5 November 1912 – 30 September 1976) was a British screenwriter, best known for Goldfinger, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold, Planet of the Apes sequels and Murder on the Orient Express. Dehn and his partner, James Bernard, won the Academy Award for Best Story for Seven Days to Noon.
