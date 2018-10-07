Bob BrookmeyerBorn 19 December 1929. Died 15 December 2011
Bob Brookmeyer
1929-12-19
Bob Brookmeyer Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Edward "Bob" Brookmeyer (December 19, 1929 – December 15, 2011) was an American jazz valve trombonist, pianist, arranger, and composer. Born in Kansas City, Missouri, Brookmeyer first gained widespread public attention as a member of Gerry Mulligan's quartet from 1954 to 1957. He later worked with Jimmy Giuffre, before rejoining Mulligan's Concert Jazz Band. He garnered 8 Grammy Award nominations during his lifetime.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
A Cottage For Sale
Jack Teagarden
A Cottage For Sale
Last played on
Steeplechase
Bob Brookmeyer
Steeplechase
Last played on
Open Country
Bob Brookmeyer
Open Country
Last played on
Santa Claus Blues
Bob Brookmeyer
Santa Claus Blues
Last played on
You Took Advantage Of Me
Bob Brookmeyer
You Took Advantage Of Me
Last played on
Misty
Erroll Garner
Misty
Last played on
Bernie's Tune
Bob Brookmeyer
Bernie's Tune
Last played on
Louisiana
Bob Brookmeyer
Louisiana
Last played on
Ceremony
Bob Brookmeyer
Ceremony
Jive Hoot
Bob Brookmeyer
Jive Hoot
It's So Peaceful In The Country
Bob Brookmeyer
It's So Peaceful In The Country
Blues Suite: Second Movement
Bob Brookmeyer
Blues Suite: Second Movement
Some Sweet Day
Bob Brookmeyer
Some Sweet Day
Stopping At The Savoy
Bob Brookmeyer
Stopping At The Savoy
Last played on
Red Devil
Bob Brookmeyer
Red Devil
Last played on
Walkin' Shoes
Gerry Mulligan
Walkin' Shoes
Last played on
The Brotherhood of Man
Willie Dennis
The Brotherhood of Man
Composer
Last played on
He ain't got rhythm
Bob Brookmeyer
He ain't got rhythm
Last played on
Sunny Side of the Street
Bob Brookmeyer
Sunny Side of the Street
Last played on
But Not For Me
Bob Brookmeyer
But Not For Me
Last played on
The Chant
Bob Brookmeyer
The Chant
Last played on
Love In New Orleans
Bob Brookmeyer
Love In New Orleans
Last played on
Pony Express
The Jim Hall Trio
Pony Express
Last played on
Laura
Frank Isola
Laura
Composer
Last played on
Blueport
Gerry Mulligan
Blueport
Last played on
Hymn
Bob Brookmeyer
Hymn
Last played on
Prelude in E minor
Jim Hall, Gerry Mulligan, Art Farmer, Bob Brookmeyer, Bill Crow & Dave Bailey
Prelude in E minor
Performer
Last played on
Let My People Be
Jim Reider, Gerry Mulligan, Clark Terry, Bob Brookmeyer & Mel Lewis
Let My People Be
Performer
Last played on
The Bulldog Blues
Bob Brookmeyer
The Bulldog Blues
Last played on
The Train and The River
Jimmy Giuffre Trio, Jimmy Giuffre, Bob Brookmeyer & Jim Hall
The Train and The River
Performer
Last played on
Maytag (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Bud Shank & Harry "Sweets" Edison)
Bob Brookmeyer
Maytag (feat. Gerry Mulligan, Bud Shank & Harry “Sweets” Edison)
Last played on
Blue Skies
Bob Brookmeyer
Blue Skies
Last played on
Whooeeee
Bob Brookmeyer
Whooeeee
Last played on
Scrapple From The Apple
Bob Brookmeyer
Scrapple From The Apple
Last played on
Get Well Soon - Tah-Dum!
Bob Brookmeyer
Get Well Soon - Tah-Dum!
Last played on
I got rhythm
Bob Brookmeyer
I got rhythm
Last played on
9.20 Special
Bob Brookmeyer
9.20 Special
Last played on
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Bob Brookmeyer
Zing Went The Strings Of My Heart
Sweet Like This
Bob Brookmeyer
Sweet Like This
Last played on
I Should Care
Bob Brookmeyer
I Should Care
Last played on
"Willow Tree"
Bob Brookmeyer
"Willow Tree"
Last played on
"Cameo"
Bob Brookmeyer
"Cameo"
Last played on
Straight No Chaser
Bob Brookmeyer
Straight No Chaser
