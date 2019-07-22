NCT 127 is the second sub-unit and Seoul-based unit of the South Korean boy group NCT. The unit debuted on July 7, 2016, with their first extended play NCT #127, featuring seven members: Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan. Johnny and Doyoung later joined in December 2016, followed by Jungwoo in September 2018.

Their name is a combination of the acronym for Neo Culture Technology which is their meaning for their unlimited members, and the number 127, which represents the longitudinal coordinate of Seoul.