NCT 127Formed July 2016
NCT 127
2016-07
NCT 127 Biography (Wikipedia)
NCT 127 is the second sub-unit and Seoul-based unit of the South Korean boy group NCT. The unit debuted on July 7, 2016, with their first extended play NCT #127, featuring seven members: Taeyong, Taeil, Yuta, Jaehyun, Winwin, Mark, Haechan. Johnny and Doyoung later joined in December 2016, followed by Jungwoo in September 2018.
Their name is a combination of the acronym for Neo Culture Technology which is their meaning for their unlimited members, and the number 127, which represents the longitudinal coordinate of Seoul.
