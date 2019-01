Dick James (12 December 1920 – 1 February 1986), born Leon Isaac Vapnick in the East End of London, was a British music publisher and singer and, together with his son Stephen, founded the DJM record label and recording studios, as well as (with Brian Epstein) the Beatles' publisher Northern Songs.

