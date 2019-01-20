Dick JamesBorn 12 December 1920. Died 1 February 1986
Dick James
1920-12-12
Dick James Biography (Wikipedia)
Dick James (12 December 1920 – 1 February 1986), born Leon Isaac Vapnick in the East End of London, was a British music publisher and singer and, together with his son Stephen, founded the DJM record label and recording studios, as well as (with Brian Epstein) the Beatles' publisher Northern Songs.
Dick James Tracks
Robin Hood
Mary Rose
