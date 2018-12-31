Ardian BujupiGerman. Born 27 April 1991
Ardian Bujupi
1991-04-27
Ardian Bujupi Biography
Ardian Bujupi (born 27 April 1991) is a German-Kosovar singer-songwriter. Bujupi rose to fame when he finished third in the eighth season of the German talent show Deutschland sucht den Superstar in 2011.
Cika Cika
Cika Cika
