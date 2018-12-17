Kevin PutsUS composer. Born 3 January 1972
Kevin Puts
1972-01-03
Kevin Puts Biography (Wikipedia)
Kevin Matthew Puts (born January 3, 1972) is an American composer who won a Pulitzer Prize in 2012 for his first opera.
Silent Night (Act Two)
Choir
Orchestra
Last played on
Silent Night - extract
Singer
Last played on
Symphony No. 4, From Mission San Juan - 4th mvt 'Healing Song'
Last played on
