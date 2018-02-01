Henry LeslieEnglish composer. Born 18 June 1822. Died 5 February 1896
Henry Leslie
1822-06-18
Henry Leslie Biography (Wikipedia)
Henry David Leslie (18 June 1822 – 5 February 1896) was an English composer and conductor. Leslie was a leader in supporting amateur choral musicians in Britain, founding prize-winning amateur choral societies. He was also a supporter of musical higher education, helping to found national music schools.
