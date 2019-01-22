Alternative TVFormed 1976. Disbanded 1998
Alternative TV
1976
Alternative TV Biography (Wikipedia)
Alternative TV (sometimes known as ATV) are an English band formed in London in 1977. Author Steve Taylor writes: "Alternative TV pioneered reggae rhythms in punk and then moved on to redefine the musical rules".
Alternative TV Tracks
Action Time Vision
Alternative TV
Action Time Vision
Action Time Vision
Love Lies Limp
Alternative TV
Love Lies Limp
Love Lies Limp
Why Don't You Do Me Right
Alternative TV
Why Don't You Do Me Right
Why Don't You Do Me Right
Life
Alternative TV
Life
Life
Still Life (Radio 1 Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Alternative TV
Still Life (Radio 1 Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Still Life (Radio 1 Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Life After Life (Radio 1 Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Alternative TV
Life After Life (Radio 1 Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Action Time Vision (Radio 1 Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Alternative TV
Action Time Vision (Radio 1 Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Life
Alternative TV
Life
Life
Viva La Rock'N'Roll
Alternative TV
Viva La Rock'N'Roll
Viva La Rock'N'Roll
Opposing Forces
Alternative TV
Opposing Forces
Opposing Forces
How Much Longer
Alternative TV
How Much Longer
How Much Longer
Still Life (John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Alternative TV
Still Life (John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Still Life (John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Life After Life (John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Alternative TV
Life After Life (John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Action Time Vision (John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1977)
Alternative TV
Action Time Vision (John Peel Session, 5 Dec 1977)
