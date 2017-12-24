Markus FeehilyMark Feehily. Born 28 May 1980
Markus Feehily
1980-05-28
Markus Feehily Biography (Wikipedia)
Markus Michael Patrick Verdon Feehily (or Mark Feehily, born 28 May 1980) is an Irish singer and songwriter known for his distinctively rich and soulful timbre.[citation needed] He is one of the lead singers of the boy band Westlife. He is the youngest member in the band. With 15 number one appearances, he is also the highest charting LGBT performer on the UK Singles Chart.
Markus Feehily Performances & Interviews
Mark Feehily Live Session
2017-12-17
Mark Feehily performs two Christmas classics for The Musicians Circle.
Mark Feehily Live Session
Markus Feehily Live in Session
2016-03-06
Ex-Westlifer Markus performs two songs live including the gorgeous You Raise Me Up
Markus Feehily Live in Session
Markus Feehily discusses going solo from Westlife with Steve Wright
2015-04-21
Markus talks about making his debut solo album and how life has changed for him.
Markus Feehily discusses going solo from Westlife with Steve Wright
Markus Feehily Tracks
Merry Christmas Baby
River (Live on Michael Ball)
River (Radio 2 Session, 17 December 2017)
Have Yourself A Merry Little Christmas (Radio 2 Session, 17 December 2017)
Miss You Most At Christmas
Last played on
Sanctuary
Last played on
Love Is A Drug
Last played on
You Raise Me Up [Live]
Last played on
Sanctuary [Live]
Last played on
Love Me, Or Leave Me Alone
Last played on
Butterfly
Last played on
Love Is A Drug (Secaina Hudson Remix)
Last played on
