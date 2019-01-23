Bert KaempfertGerman easy listening and jazz-orientated orchestra leader, music producer, and songwriter, 1923-1980. Born 16 October 1923. Died 21 June 1980
Bert Kaempfert Biography
Bert Kaempfert (born Berthold Heinrich Kämpfert, 16 October 1923 – 21 June 1980) was a German orchestra leader, multi-instrumentalist, music producer, arranger, and composer. He made easy listening and jazz-oriented records and wrote the music for a number of well-known songs, including "Strangers in the Night" and "Moon Over Naples".
