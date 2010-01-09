Jesse McCartneyBorn 9 April 1987
Jesse McCartney
1987-04-09
Jesse McCartney Biography (Wikipedia)
Jesse McCartney (born April 9, 1987) is an American singer, songwriter, and actor. He achieved fame in the late 1990s on the daytime drama All My Children as JR Chandler. He later joined boy band Dream Street, and eventually branched out into a solo musical career. Additionally, McCartney has appeared on shows such as Law & Order: SVU, Summerland, and Greek. McCartney also is known for lending his voice as Theodore in Alvin and the Chipmunks and its sequels, as well as voicing Robin/Nightwing in Young Justice and Roxas and Ventus in the video game series Kingdom Hearts developed by Square Enix.
Jesse McCartney Tracks
BODY LANGUAGE (featuring T-Pain)
Jesse McCartney
BODY LANGUAGE (featuring T-Pain)
How Do You Sleep?
Jesse McCartney
How Do You Sleep?
How Do You Sleep?
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Carte Blanche, Ann Orson, Anne Hathaway & Jesse McCartney
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Don't Go Breaking My Heart
Performer
