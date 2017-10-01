Verna FeltonBorn 20 July 1890. Died 14 December 1966
Verna Felton
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1890-07-20
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d053b32-5de6-4d1a-9ce2-d01fe74ff5f1
Verna Felton Biography (Wikipedia)
Verna Felton (July 20, 1890 – December 14, 1966) was an American actress who was best known for providing many voices in numerous Disney animated films, as well as voicing Fred Flintstone's mother-in-law Pearl Slaghoople in Hanna-Barbera's The Flintstones (1962–1963).
She also had roles in live-action films; however, she was most active in radio programs. She was known for her husky voice and no-nonsense attitude. Two of her most famous roles were as Dennis Day's mother Mrs. Day on The Jack Benny Program (1939–1962) and as Hilda Crocker on the CBS sitcom December Bride (1952–1959).
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Verna Felton Tracks
Sort by
Bibbidy Bobbidy Boo
Verna Felton
Bibbidy Bobbidy Boo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bibbidy Bobbidy Boo
Last played on
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Verna Felton
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/256x256/p04m1l0q.jpglink
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Last played on
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Disney Chorus, Verna Felton & Ilene Woods
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Bibbidi-Bobbidi-Boo
Performer
Last played on
Verna Felton Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist