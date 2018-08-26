Joe TemperleyScottish saxophonist. Born 20 September 1929. Died 11 May 2016
Joe Temperley
1929-09-20
Joe Temperley Biography (Wikipedia)
Joe Temperley (September 20, 1929 – May 11, 2016) was a Scottish jazz saxophonist. He performed with various instruments, but was most associated with the baritone saxophone, soprano saxophone, and bass clarinet.
- Joe Temperley| Interviewhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qxj1x.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p02qxj1x.jpg2015-05-08T21:31:00.000ZThe Scottish saxophonist chats with Jazz Line-Up's David Allison about his career so far.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p02qxqf4
Joe Temperley| Interview
- Anatomy of a Solo - Joe Temperleyhttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0145rr7.jpghttps://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/240x135/p0145rr7.jpg2013-01-24T11:05:00.000ZRichard Michael examines the work of the Scottish baritone sax player.https://www.bbc.co.uk/music/audiovideo/popular/p0145rrm
Anatomy of a Solo - Joe Temperley
Day by Day
Joe Temperley
Last played on
My Love Is Like A Red, Red Rose
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Three Little Words
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Nancy
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Everything Happens To Me
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Single Petal of a Rose
Joe Temperly & Joe Temperley
Performer
Last played on
Rain Check
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Latterday Saint
Jimmy Knepper & Bobby Wellins, Jimmy Knepper, Bobby Wellins, Joe Temperley & Pete Jacobson
Last played on
Ask Me Now
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Mainstem
Joe Temperley
Creole Love Call (Live)
Joe Temperley
Sunset and the Mocking Bird
Joe Temperley
Old Man Blues (Live)
Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra
Southwinds
Humphrey Lyttelton
Heilan' Laddie
Joe Temperley
Sophisticated Lady
Joe Temperley
Last played on
A Single Petal of A Rose
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Warm Valley
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Awright Already
Joe Temperley
Last played on
I've Got You Under My Skin
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Polka Dots And Moonbeams
Joe Temperley
In A Sentimental Mood
Joe Temperley
When Lights Are Low
Joe Temperley
Petite Fleur
Joe Temperley
Last played on
PS I Love You
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Weary Blues
Humphrey Lyttelton
Last played on
Willow Weep For Me
Brian Brocklehurst, Humphrey Lyttelton, Jimmy Skidmore, John Picard, Humphrey Lyttelton and His Band, Joe Temperley, Eddie Taylor, Ian Armit & Tony Coe
Last played on
Send In The Clowns
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Robbins Nest
Tony Coe
Last played on
Come, Fly With Me
Joe Temperley
Last played on
Put Your Dreams Away
Joe Temperley
Last played on
