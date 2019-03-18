TOMORROW X TOGETHERFormed 10 January 2019
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
2019-01-10
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d027d72-790e-40ec-bbb7-61aa613457de
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Biography (Wikipedia)
TXT ( TEE-bay-tee; Hangul: 투모로우바이투게더; RR: Tumoroubaitugedeo; lit. Tomorrow by Together), short for Tomorrow X Together, is a five-member South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Following a series of promotional teasers released in January 2019, they debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
TOMORROW X TOGETHER Tracks
Sort by
Crown
TOMORROW X TOGETHER
Crown
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.28.6/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Crown
Last played on
Back to artist