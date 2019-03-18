TXT ( TEE-bay-tee; Hangul: 투모로우바이투게더; RR: Tumoroubaitugedeo; lit. Tomorrow by Together), short for Tomorrow X Together, is a five-member South Korean boy band formed by Big Hit Entertainment. The group consists of members Yeonjun, Soobin, Beomgyu, Taehyun, and Huening Kai. Following a series of promotional teasers released in January 2019, they debuted on March 4, 2019 with the EP The Dream Chapter: Star.