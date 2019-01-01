Bernhard GünterGermany minimal electronic musician. Born 1957
Bernhard Günter
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1957
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9d019adb-c97c-42a1-b5f0-fd1db6bdee4c
Bernhard Günter Biography (Wikipedia)
Bernhard Günter (born 1957 in Neuwied, Germany) is a German post-Cageian composer associated with microsound and lowercase movements or styles of minimalist composition. He is influenced by Morton Feldman.
A former rock and jazz drummer, Günter studied at IRCAM and began working with electronically generated sound. However, he now works primarily with samples. He founded his own label, Trente Oiseaux.
His first album Un Peu de Neige Salie (1993), a collection of pieces, was listed by The Wire as one of the 100 albums that "set the world on fire". He experimented with minimalist music in his album, "Details Agrandis".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Bernhard Günter Tracks
Sort by
Bernhard Günter Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist