Geordie RidleyBorn 10 February 1835. Died 1864
Geordie Ridley
1835-02-10
Geordie Ridley Biography (Wikipedia)
George "Geordie" Ridley (1835 – 1864) was a Tyneside concert hall song writer and performer in the middle of the 19th century. His most famous song is "Blaydon Races". He was a contemporary of Edward Corvan. He has been described by a council source as a candidate for Tyneside's most famous songwriter.
Geordie Ridley Tracks
Cushy Butterfield
