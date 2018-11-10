Norbert KraftClassical guitarist and producer. Born 1950
Norbert Kraft
1950
Norbert Kraft Biography (Wikipedia)
Norbert Kraft (born 21 August 1950) is a Canadian guitarist, music teacher, producer and arranger.
Norbert Kraft Tracks
Prelude for guitar no.3 in A minor
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Toward the Sea for Alto Flute and Guitar III Cape Cod
Toru Takemitsu
Toward the Sea for Alto Flute and Guitar I The Night
Toru Takemitsu
Homenaje a Tarrega, Op 69 - Solearas
Joaquín Turina
Concierto de Aranjuez [Allegro con spirito; Adagio; Allegro gentile]
Joaquín Rodrigo
Choro No. 1
Heitor Villa‐Lobos
Norbert Kraft Links
