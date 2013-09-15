John ConnollyMusician From Prince Edward Island Canada
John Connolly
John Connolly Tracks
Fiddlers' Green
Fiddlers' Green
Fiddlers' Green
Brigg Fair/Caistor Fair
Brigg Fair/Caistor Fair
Brigg Fair/Caistor Fair
Passing Places
Passing Places
Passing Places
An Cosan Draiochta / The Magic Path / The Bog
An Cosan Draiochta / The Magic Path / The Bog
The Wise Maid, Last Night's Fun
The Wise Maid, Last Night's Fun
The Magic Path / The Bog Week
The Magic Path / The Bog Week
The Magic Path / The Bog Week
