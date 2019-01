Luther Andrews Dickinson (born January 18, 1973 in Memphis, Tennessee) is the lead guitarist and vocalist for the North Mississippi Allstars and the son of record producer Jim Dickinson. He hosts Guitar Xpress on the Video on Demand network Mag Rack.

