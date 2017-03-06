Luther DickinsonBorn 18 January 1973
Luther Dickinson
1973-01-18
Luther Dickinson Biography (Wikipedia)
Luther Andrews Dickinson (born January 18, 1973 in Memphis, Tennessee) is the lead guitarist and vocalist for the North Mississippi Allstars and the son of record producer Jim Dickinson. He hosts Guitar Xpress on the Video on Demand network Mag Rack.
