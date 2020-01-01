Marc NelsonSinger-songwriter, member of Boyz Ⅱ Men. Born 23 January 1971
Marc Nelson
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.31.1/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1971-01-23
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cf9e62f-6e1e-431e-b36f-70a1497e08d7
Marc Nelson Biography (Wikipedia)
Marc K. Nelson (born January 23, 1971)[citation needed] is an American singer and songwriter. His mother was the late American singer Phyllis Nelson, best known for the songs "I Like You" and "Move Closer".[citation needed] He was an original member of Boyz II Men while still attending Philadelphia's High School of Performing Arts.[citation needed] However, Nelson left the group to pursue a solo career before they released their first album.
