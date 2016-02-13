Weird ShapesTesside based Chill Indie Outfit
Weird Shapes
https://ichef.bbci.co.uk/images/ic/960x540/p01br603.jpg
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cf75a31-c03a-4760-9c6f-d6ed240648bf
Weird Shapes Biography (Wikipedia)
Weird Shapes is an English indie-rock and pop band that was established in 2010.
Weird Shapes Tracks
Sing Myself To Sleep
Weird Shapes
Sing Myself To Sleep
Beautiful Design (Live)
Weird Shapes
Beautiful Design (Live)
Beautiful Design (Live)
Last played on
Clouds
Clouds
Clouds
Clouds
Clouds
Last played on
Hearing Aid Beige
Hearing Aid Beige
Hearing Aid Beige
We Need This
We Need This
We Need This
We Need This
Last played on
Help Me To Land
Help Me To Land
Help Me To Land
Help Me To Land
Last played on
Weird Shapes Light
Weird Shapes Light
Weird Shapes Light
Weird Shapes Light
Last played on
Past BBC Events
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
2014-02-28T22:10:01
28
Feb
2014
6 Music Festival: 2014
Victoria Warehouse, Manchester
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
2012-07-08T22:10:01
8
Jul
2012
T in the Park: 2012
Balado, Kinross-Shire
