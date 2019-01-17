Robert KnightSinger, best known for Everlasting Love. Born 24 April 1945. Died 5 November 2017
Robert Knight
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1945-04-24
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cf4d017-4b2e-4d37-ba84-4a0d1a494ad9
Robert Knight Biography (Wikipedia)
Robert Knight (born Robert Peebles, April 24, 1945 – November 5, 2017) was an American singer, best known for the 1967 recording of the song "Everlasting Love".
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Robert Knight Tracks
Sort by
Love On A Mountain Top
Robert Knight
Love On A Mountain Top
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Love On A Mountain Top
Last played on
Everlasting Love
Robert Knight
Everlasting Love
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Rainbow Valley
Robert Knight
My Rainbow Valley
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
My Rainbow Valley
Last played on
Robert Knight Links
Similar Artists
Performances & Interviews from Similar Artists
Back to artist