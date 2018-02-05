Huggy BearUK riot grrrl band. Formed 1991. Disbanded 1994
Huggy Bear
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/default_artist_images/pop2.jpg
1991
https://musicbrainz.org/artist/9cf16514-25d6-46c2-8cc8-a8e857e7a3f2
Huggy Bear Biography (Wikipedia)
Huggy Bear were an English riot grrrl band, formed in 1991 and based in Brighton.
This entry is from Wikipedia, the user-contributed encyclopedia. It may not have been reviewed by professional editors and is licensed under an Attribution-ShareAlike Creative Commons License. If you find the biography content factually incorrect or highly offensive you can edit this article at Wikipedia. Find out more about our use of this data.
Huggy Bear Tracks
Sort by
Her Jazz (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
Huggy Bear
Her Jazz (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Jazz (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
Last played on
Nu Song (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
Huggy Bear
Nu Song (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Nu Song (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
Last played on
Teen Tightens (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
Huggy Bear
Teen Tightens (Radio 1 Session, 27 Oct 1992)
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Jazz
Huggy Bear
Her Jazz
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Her Jazz
Last played on
Don't Scandalize Mine
Huggy Bear
Don't Scandalize Mine
https://static.bbc.co.uk/music_clips/3.0.25/img/track_fallback.pnglink
Don't Scandalize Mine
Last played on
Latest Huggy Bear News
Huggy Bear Links
Similar Artists
Back to artist