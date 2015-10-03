Keith InghamBorn 5 February 1942
Keith Ingham
Keith Christopher Ingham (born 5 February 1942) is an English jazz pianist, mainly active in swing and Dixieland revival.
Misty
Tommy Whittle
Misty
Misty
I Love A Parade
Phil Bodner
I Love A Parade
I Love A Parade
Everything But You
Frank Tate
Everything But You
Everything But You
Music Music Everywhere
Keith Ingham
Music Music Everywhere
Music Music Everywhere
Dearly Beloved
Keith Ingham
Dearly Beloved
Dearly Beloved
