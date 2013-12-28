Amy KuneyBorn 6 August 1985
Amy Kuney
1985-08-06
Amy Kuney Biography (Wikipedia)
Amy Kuney, known professionally as AMES, is an American singer, songwriter, and musician based in Los Angeles, California.
Amy Kuney Tracks
Gasoline Rainbows
Amy Kuney
Gasoline Rainbows
