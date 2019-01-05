't Hof van Commerce is a Belgian hip hop crew from Izegem in the province West Flanders in Flanders, the Dutch-speaking part of Belgium. Their name means 'commercial court' in their local dialect. Almost all their raps/lyrics are in West Flemish, the Dutch dialect of the province of West Flanders, with the exception of some lines sung in Limburgish by DJ 4T4 or a mix between those two dialects.

Band members are Filip Cauwelier (a.k.a. Levrancier, a.k.a. Flip Kowlier), Serge Buyse (a.k.a. Dommestik, a.k.a. BZA, pronounce: buzze) and Kristof Michiels (DJ 4T4). Ex-members include Johnny de Pony (a.k.a. Georges De Keesmaecker) and Floerke den Aap (a.k.a. Wilhelm De Tura).