Rona LightfootBorn 17 April 1936
Rona Lightfoot
1936-04-17
Rona Lightfoot Biography (Wikipedia)
Rona Lightfoot (born 17 April 1936) is a Scottish bagpipe player and singer.
Rona Lightfoot Tracks
MO NIGHEAN CHRUINN DONN AIR BHARRAIBH NAN TONN
Rona Lightfoot
MO NIGHEAN CHRUINN DONN AIR BHARRAIBH NAN TONN
MO NIGHEAN CHRUINN DONN AIR BHARRAIBH NAN TONN
'ILLE BHAIN
Rona Lightfoot
'ILLE BHAIN
'ILLE BHAIN
PM John MacDonald's Exercise / Center's Bonnet / Donella Beaton
Rona Lightfoot
PM John MacDonald's Exercise / Center's Bonnet / Donella Beaton
Tha Mo Bhreacan Sa Fo'n Dileann
Rona Lightfoot
Tha Mo Bhreacan Sa Fo'n Dileann
Tha Mo Bhreacan Sa Fo'n Dileann
Ruileadh Na Coilich Dhubh / Ruile Bean Aonghais
Rona Lightfoot
Ruileadh Na Coilich Dhubh / Ruile Bean Aonghais
Ruileadh Na Coilich Dhubh / Ruile Bean Aonghais
Ruidhleadh cailleach ris a' Bhlag/Eadarainn Mor Ruadh
Rona Lightfoot
Ruidhleadh cailleach ris a' Bhlag/Eadarainn Mor Ruadh
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/CAPTAIN CAMPBELL
Rona Lightfoot
2/4 MARCHES: THE BALKAN HILLS/CAPTAIN CAMPBELL
Ach A Dhomhnaill Mhic Sheumais
Rona Lightfoot
Ach A Dhomhnaill Mhic Sheumais
Ach A Dhomhnaill Mhic Sheumais
The Lost Feather Bonnet / The Quaker's Wife
Rona Lightfoot
The Lost Feather Bonnet / The Quaker's Wife
The Lost Feather Bonnet / The Quaker's Wife
Mo nighean chruinn donn
Rona Lightfoot
Mo nighean chruinn donn
Mo nighean chruinn donn
Tha Seachdaran Air An Adhar
Rona Lightfoot
Tha Seachdaran Air An Adhar
Tha Seachdaran Air An Adhar
THA SEACHDARRAN AIR AN ADHAR
ANNAG MACINNES, MAIGHREAD STEWART & Rona Lightfoot
THA SEACHDARRAN AIR AN ADHAR
THA SEACHDARRAN AIR AN ADHAR
MAOL DONN
Rona Lightfoot
MAOL DONN
MAOL DONN
An Turas Chun a' Ghalltachd
Rona Lightfoot
An Turas Chun a' Ghalltachd
An Turas Chun a' Ghalltachd
Pìobaireachd Dhòmhnaill Dhuibh
Rona Lightfoot
Pìobaireachd Dhòmhnaill Dhuibh
THA MO BHREACAN-SA FO'N DILEANN
Rona Lightfoot
THA MO BHREACAN-SA FO'N DILEANN
THA MO BHREACAN-SA FO'N DILEANN
Cuach Mhic Ghill'anndrais
Rona Lightfoot
Cuach Mhic Ghill'anndrais
Cuach Mhic Ghill'anndrais
P/M JOHN MACDONALD'S EXERCISE/CENTER'S BONNET/DONELLA BEATON
Rona Lightfoot
P/M JOHN MACDONALD'S EXERCISE/CENTER'S BONNET/DONELLA BEATON
P/M JOHN MACDONALD'S EXERCISE/CENTER'S BONNET/DONELLA BEATON
MO NIGHEAN CHRUINN DONN AIR BHARRAIBH NAN TONN
Trad.
MO NIGHEAN CHRUINN DONN AIR BHARRAIBH NAN TONN
MO NIGHEAN CHRUINN DONN AIR BHARRAIBH NAN TONN
CHUIRINN MO BHALACHAN
Mairi MacInnes
CHUIRINN MO BHALACHAN
CHUIRINN MO BHALACHAN
Cainntaireachd: Roderick MacDonald's Strathspey; The Spinning Wheel; Duntroon
Rona Lightfoot
Cainntaireachd: Roderick MacDonald's Strathspey; The Spinning Wheel; Duntroon
Cainntaireachd: Roderick MacDonald's Strathspey; The Spinning Wheel; Duntroon
O NA CUIR CUL RIUM
ANGUS MACLEOD, Alasdair MacCuish, Allan MacDonald, Arthur Cormack, Finlay Wells, Gordon Gunn, Mary Ann Kennedy, Rona Lightfoot, Ruairidh Cormack & Sineag MacIntyre
O NA CUIR CUL RIUM
O NA CUIR CUL RIUM
BHA MI RAOIR LE M' ANNSACHD/AMADAN GORACH SIGHDEAR/THUG OIRIDH MAIREABHAL
ANGUS MACLEOD, Alasdair MacCuish, Allan MacDonald, Arthur Cormack, Finlay Wells, Gordon Gunn, Mary Ann Kennedy, Rona Lightfoot, Ruairidh Cormack & Sineag MacIntyre
BHA MI RAOIR LE M' ANNSACHD/AMADAN GORACH SIGHDEAR/THUG OIRIDH MAIREABHAL
BHA MI RAOIR LE M' ANNSACHD/AMADAN GORACH SIGHDEAR/THUG OIRIDH MAIREABHAL
Oran A ' Bhothain (Bothan Adabroic)
ANGUS MACLEOD, Alasdair MacCuish, Allan MacDonald, Arthur Cormack, Finlay Wells, Gordon Gunn, Mary Ann Kennedy, Rona Lightfoot, Ruairidh Cormack & Sineag MacIntyre
Oran A ' Bhothain (Bothan Adabroic)
Oran A ' Bhothain (Bothan Adabroic)
AN T-SLIGHE CHREACHAIN
Lorne MacDougall
AN T-SLIGHE CHREACHAIN
AN T-SLIGHE CHREACHAIN
ORAN NA H-EARBAIG
ANGUS MACLEOD, Allan MacDonald, Finlay Wells, Mary Ann Kennedy, Rona Lightfoot, Sineag MacIntyre & Trosg (Group of 8 Males Voices)
ORAN NA H-EARBAIG
ORAN NA H-EARBAIG
BUTH DHOMHNAILL 'IC LEOID
ANGUS MACLEOD, Alasdair MacCuish, Arthur Cormack, EILIDH CORMACK, Mary Ann Kennedy, Robert John Macinnes, Rona Lightfoot, Ruairidh Cormack, Sineag MacIntyre & Trosg (Group of 8 Males Voices)
BUTH DHOMHNAILL 'IC LEOID
BUTH DHOMHNAILL 'IC LEOID
CALUM TAILLEIR/ILLE BHAIN/DILI O IODALAM/NIGHEAN RUDH' BHAN/AM PIGE RUADH
ANGUS MACLEOD, Arthur Cormack, EILIDH CORMACK, Mary Ann Kennedy, Robert John Macinnes, Rona Lightfoot, Ruairidh Cormack, Sineag MacIntyre & Trosg (Group of 8 Males Voices)
CALUM TAILLEIR/ILLE BHAIN/DILI O IODALAM/NIGHEAN RUDH' BHAN/AM PIGE RUADH
CALUM TAILLEIR/ILLE BHAIN/DILI O IODALAM/NIGHEAN RUDH' BHAN/AM PIGE RUADH
