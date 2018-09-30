Carmel Kaine (22 March 1937 – 21 April 2013) was an Australian classical violinist.

She was born in Wagga Wagga, New South Wales and studied at the New South Wales Conservatorium, graduating at age 17 with the prize for the most outstanding student. Two years later, she spent a year as a member of the South Australian Symphony Orchestra. She then continued her studies at the Royal Academy of Music in London, where she won the three violin prizes and the Violin Scholarship in her first year.[citation needed]

Kaine furthered her studies at the Juilliard School in New York with Ivan Galamian. At the Juilliard School, Kaine was awarded a Violin Fellowship and in 1967 was awarded the first prize at the Vienna International Violin Competition. Recitals for the BBC followed both as a soloist and in chamber ensembles. She was a member of the Academy of St. Martin in the Fields for ten years, making solo recordings with the Academy and performing at major festivals throughout Europe.[citation needed] Her recording of Vivaldi’s La stravaganza, Sir Neville Marriner conducting, won a Grand Prix du Disque and a Rosette Award in The Penguin Guide to Recorded Classical Music (Decca Records425721).[citation needed]