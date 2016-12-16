The Loves were a heavily 1960s influenced pop band, formed in 2000 in Cardiff, Wales. Their debut album Love was released on Track and Field Records in 2004, but attracted generally hostile press coverage, and was commercially unsuccessful. Recorded mostly by Simon Love alone, their second album Technicolour was released in 2007 on Fortuna Pop. The band recorded 4 Peel sessions between 2001 and 2002. 3 in Maida Vale and 1 at Peel Acres on Valentine's Day 2002.

Their third album, Three, (also released on Fortuna Pop) featured guest appearances from Rob Jones aka The Voluntary Butler Scheme, Delia Sparrow, Hefner's Darren Hayman and Harry Hill's TV Burp writer Daniel Maier. The Loves fourth and final album, ...Love You, was released on Fortuna Pop in 2010. It features The Velvet Underground's Doug Yule as the voice of Jesus. "Bubblegum" and "December Boy" were the double A sided single taken from the album in July 2010.